Chhota Shakeel aide discharged from 2022 extortion case due to lack of evidence

MUMBAI: A special MCOCA court recently discharged Ajay Gosalia, an alleged aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel, from an extortion case registered in 2022 that had also named gangster Riyaz Bhati and Salim Fruit. The court observed that there was no remote chance of Gosalia’s conviction due to the absence of any evidence. (Shutterstock)

The extortion incident began during a birthday party organised by Bhati in February 2021 at a hotel in Vile Parle. According to the complainant, Bhati allegedly threatened a businessman and extorted him under the pretext of birthday party bills. Salim Quereshi, also known as Salim Fruit, and his friends were betting on a card game. After the game ended, he allegedly demanded ₹62 lakh from the businessman under the pretext of a birthday party bill.

According to the prosecution, fearing Bhati’s threats, the businessman was allegedly forced to part with his ₹30 lakh worth Range Rover and ₹7.5 lakh. They continued to demand the remaining money after this. On September 26, 2022, an FIR was registered with the Versova police station.

Gosalia’s advocate submitted that not a single witness mentioned his name in the commission of the offence. The defence argued that he was falsely implicated in the case, as there are no records to show his links with the other accused.

The court, in an order passed on June 3, observed that Gosalia’s name does not appear in the complaint and the FIR. It is not even clear if the complainant knew the accused, said the court. Except for the hearsay statements of some witnesses, there is nothing on record, the court added. “The date, time, and place, and manner of extortion is not specified. Who was going to benefit and how was also not certain”, said the court.

Last month, the same court discharged Bhati due to a lack of evidence. “Even if the case of the prosecution as it emerges from the chargesheet and the documents along with is considered meticulously, it can be safely said that, even if that case remains un-rebutted, there is not even a remote chance of conviction of present applicant/accused due to absence of any iota of evidence”, observed the court.