Chitrakoot Ground, where blaze erupted was reserved for a fire station
Mumbai: The major fire incident that broke out at a film set installed at the Chitrakoot Ground on July 29, could have been averted, had there been a fire station at the ground as proposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its development plan. The incident claimed the life of a 32-year-old labourer.
Hindustan Times has documents from 2019 and 2016, where the BMC was seeking acquisition of land in Andheri West; and a portion of Chitrakoot Ground was reserved for a fire station named Ambivali fire station in its Development Plan of 2034.
The BMCs building proposal department had issued a commencement certificate (CC) for the construction of the proposed Ambivali fire station in Andheri West, but it was cancelled due to a delay on part of a developer to construct the same, who in turn, leased the entire ground from the state government.
A fire officer, in-charge of the K-west ward in Andheri West said, “Part of the Chitrakoot Ground land is reserved for a fire station in the development plan. That plot belongs to the state government and through the DP department, we had written to the collector for permission for the acquisition of the plot and handover.”
In 2009, the developer had got a CC to construct the fire station on that plot of land but because the developer didn’t construct it on time, the BP department cancelled the CC as many years had passed. The DP reservation still holds.”
The major fire stations for Andheri- Lokhandwala areas are at Goregaon and Irla in Vile Parle, and there is a dire need for a fire station on the said plot as it takes up to or more than 45 minutes for the fire brigade to reach the affected zones.
The fire brigade in a letter dated July 28, 2016, stated, “To reduce the response time, there is an extreme need of a fire station in that area, responding to various emergencies like Link Road, SV Road, Andheri West areas. There are many shopping malls, high-rise, low-rise commercial buildings nearby the airport, five-star hotels, and shopping areas. On Link Road, there is no fire station in between the existing fire station and Chincholi Fire Station, and due to heavy traffic in the area, the fire brigade cannot reach on time.”
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ward president Prashant Rane said that a letter was sent to Prithviraj Chauhan, assistant commissioner, K-west ward to ensure that work on the construction of the fire station begins.
“It is the same plot, CTS number 848/14 and some part of it is reserved for fire stations by the DP department 20 years back due to an increase in population.”
Rane said that there is no major fire station in the Lokhandwala area.
“In case of a fire-related incident, fire engines come from Irla, Vile Parle and Goregaon. It takes a minimum of 30- 45 minutes for the fire brigade to reach from both ends circumventing traffic. If the plot which caught fire had a fire station, the life lost last week could have been saved.”
Rane has demanded no commercial activity should take place on the Chitrakoot Ground plot until a fire station is constructed as per the DP plan reservation.
“I am following up with the concerned authorities for the construction of the fire station at this reserved plot but authorities are not taking any action to acquire a portion of the plot. Now, we have demanded not to grant any commercial permission to the plot holder unless they construct a fire station as it’s necessary to save citizens’ life.”
