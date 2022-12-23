CIDCO mass housing scheme registration extended till January 6 

NAVI MUMBAI Due to an overwhelming response by the citizens, CIDCO has granted an extension for the online registration for Mass Housing Scheme Diwali - 2022 till January 6, 2023.

CIDCO launched the Mass Housing Scheme Diwali - 2022 on October 24, 2022 on the occasion of Diwali with 7,849 apartments available at Bambandongri railway station, Kharkopar East 2A, Kharkopar East 2B and Kharkopar East 2P in Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The housing scheme has offered an opportunity to the citizens to buy home at affordable rate in rapidly developing and well-connected Ulwe node.

Priya Ratambe, CIDCO public relations officer, said, “The last date for the online application of the scheme was December 22, 2022. However, CIDCO has granted an extension in order to facilitate more citizens to apply for the scheme and fulfill their dream of owning a home.”

According to her, the deadline for the payment of fees and EMD amount and the computerized lottery draw has been extended.

“Housing complexes under the scheme have got an excellent connectivity through Bamandongri and Kharkopar railway stations on Nerul-Uran railway corridor, highway and the proposed MTHL. Also, the housing complexes are in the proximity of Navi Mumbai International Airport being developed by CIDCO and hence, the Ulwe node has gained an importance on an international level,” Ratambe said.

As per the revised schedule, online registration for Mass Housing Scheme Diwali-2022 can be completed byJanuary 6, 2023, the online application and payment can be made till January 7.

The draft list of accepted applicants will be published on January 14, 2023 and the final list of accepted applicants will be published on January 18, 2023 on CIDCO’s website https://lottery.cidcoindia.com/. The computerized draw for the scheme will be held on February 3, 2023.