CIDCO plans two more metro routes for improved Naina-Airport connectivity

NAVI MUMBAI: CIDCO, after launching the Navi Mumbai Metro (NMM) project Line 1, is set to extend its metro network with two new routes in the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA). These routes aim to enhance connectivity to the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and the broader city. The move is part of CIDCO’s comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for the region. HT Image

CIDCO has initiated the tender process to appoint a consultant for the CMP, a crucial step to secure grants from the central government for these projects. In its recently presented annual budget, CIDCO vice chairman and managing director Vijay Singhal has allocated ₹539.37 crore to the NAINA region development and ₹690 crore for metro expansion in the region. NAINA encompasses 174 villages within a 25 km radius of NMIA, covering 371 sq km.

CIDCO has outlined two new metro routes to enhance connectivity within the NAINA region. The first proposed route spans from the Ulwe coastal road to Ambivali in Raigad. This corridor aims to provide faster connectivity from NAINA areas to NMIA. The second metro route under consideration is the Kalamboli – Chikhale – Kon corridor. Beyond facilitating direct connectivity between NAINA and NMIA, this route is designed to enhance accessibility to key locations such as Panvel, Taloja MIDC, and neighbouring areas.

CIDCO’s public relations officer (NAINA), Mohan Ninawe, highlighted, “Connections from Taloja to the airport (Line 2, 3, and 4), airport to Belapur (Line 1A), and Belapur to Mankhurd (Line 8A) are being planned for the development of the metro network. In NAINA, two metro lines are in the planning phase.”

He informed, “The total distance covered by Navi Mumbai metro lines is 40 km, and in NAINA it will be 30 km, making a total of 70 km.” According to Ninawe, “20% grant is expected from the central government. To proceed, we need to submit a detailed comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) to the union ministry of housing and urban affairs.”

The PRO also explained that CMP is a mandatory requirement as per the Metro rail policy of the Government for justification of Metro lines. All proposed metro lines in Navi Mumbai and NAINA require funding from the central government and other agencies.

Ninawe further mentioned that CIDCO has initiated the tender process to enlist consultants for crafting the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP). Once the CMP is finalized, CIDCO can approach the central government for the project.

CIDCO is also working on a detailed project report (DPR) with the assistance of Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC). UMTC has been tasked with preparing the DPR for the two proposed Metro corridors in NAINA, as well as for Lines 2, 3, and 4.

CIDCO officials, in collaboration with the UMTC team, are examining potential alignments. Their focus is on establishing connections to Pendhar, Taloja, Kasadi, Kalamboli, Kamothe, Khandeshwar, and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).