CIDCO puts data of 22.5% scheme for PAP online

The much sought out detailed information about the plots allotted under the 22.5% scheme to the Project Affected People (PAP) of Navi Mumbai International Airport project is now made available on CIDCOs Website.

Accordingly, to avail the eligibility list of entitled land owners, list of allotted plots, village as well, date of allotment letter and agreement, PAPs don’t need to make a beeline at the nodal offices. ” All of the details associated with the rehabilitation package given to the project-affected is now uploaded onto the CIDCO website. With this switch from offline to online empowers the benefactors at a position to know the eligibility list and the current status of the plot allotment from anywhere in the world,” said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO

CIDCO is implementing the Navi Mumbai International Airport project on 1,160 hectares in Panvel Taluka of Navi Mumbai. A CIDCO field officer was arrested in March by the Anti-corruption Bureau, for demanding bribes for issuing eligibility certificates to a PAP. The development to digitise the information has come after a series of complaints were made about the rampant corruption happening for those seeking the information at nodal level.

HT had in its March edition reported questions raised by RTI activist Anil Galgali who sought information under RTI asking why CIDCO was not voluntarily making the details available online to curb corruption.

“Whenever I was conducting a workshop on RTI, a common grievance voiced by the villagers was the inability to avail details about the plots allotted under the scheme. I too had experienced the reluctance on part of officers to impart the information as they wanted the exact file details which were not known to me. This had prompted me to file an RTI,” said the activist.