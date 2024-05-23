 Class 11 admission process to begin on May 24 | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Class 11 admission process to begin on May 24

ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2024 06:58 AM IST

Mumbai: Admission for Class 11 in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and other areas begins May 24. Students can start Part 1 of the application on https://11thadmission.org.in. A ‘dummy application’ was available on May 22-23. Part 2, including college preferences, can be filled within five days after Class 10 results. The process includes three regular and two special central entrance rounds, with no first-come, first-served round this year. Admission processes for various quotas run concurrently. Steps include online registration, form validation, and college selection. Admissions can be secured through cap seats or direct contact with colleges for reserved quota seats. Classes begin after the first special round.

HT Image
HT Image

