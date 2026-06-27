CM announces SIT to probe TET paper leak; opp’n demands apology

MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a probe into the Maharashtra TET paper leak by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Thane joint police commissioner Panjabrao Ugale. Three individuals have been arrested in Bhiwandi, in Thane, in the case. On Saturday, Fadnavis also spoke to school education minister Dada Bhuse and state director-general of police, Sadanand Date, in the connection with the matter.

CM Devendra Fadnavis (Hindustan Times)

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Earlier, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said he would push for those behind the incident to be booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), asserting that the Maharashtra government has a “zero tolerance” policy against corruption.

“Paper leaks are not merely irregularities but a serious offence, no different from organised crime. We will decide whether to apply MCOCA against the key conspirators and accused involved in this organised act. Regardless of whether the accused are part of an organised network or hold important positions, no one will be spared,” said Shinde.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MV), however, slammed the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, saying it must apologise for the TET paper leak. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who pointed to a series of question papers that had leaked in recent times, also said that instead of “splitting parties to amend the constitution, the BJP should focus on stopping these repeated paper leaks”.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on social media, Thackeray remarked, “The BJP has been ruining the future of the nation! In the last decade, such incidents have been happening repeatedly in Maharashtra, tarnishing our state’s reputation. Do the youth just have to just keep protesting every year? When will the youth of our country get to dream about their future?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on social media, Thackeray remarked, “The BJP has been ruining the future of the nation! In the last decade, such incidents have been happening repeatedly in Maharashtra, tarnishing our state’s reputation. Do the youth just have to just keep protesting every year? When will the youth of our country get to dream about their future?” {{/usCountry}}

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NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar pulled no punches. “Apologise and take strict action against those responsible,” Pawar told Mahayuti leaders. “This government came to exist through leaks and scams, and so it cannot stop paper leaks in any exam. Now the government should also take responsibility for the mental agony that those preparing for the TET examination have suffered,” he said.

Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal warned of statewide protests if strict action is not taken against those responsible for the TET paper leak. He also questioned whether a political nexus was protecting those behind these rackets. “The government has failed to stop repeated examination leaks. This is an injustice to honest and hardworking students and their future,” said Sapkal.