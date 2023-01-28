CM attends daylighting of the Airoli-Katai Naka tunnel

Thane: The final blast for the daylighting of the left side of the Parsik Hills tunnel in the Airoli-Katai Naka road project was carried out in the presence of the Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday.

The controlled blasting method was used for tunnelling and the tunnel has been opened on both sides of Parsik Hills, claimed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

“Airoli-Katai Naka project is a very ambitious project and it will provide major relief to citizens of Airoli, Navi Mumbai, Mumbra, Kalyan, Dombivli, Thane and Mumbai. This kind of infrastructure project relieves traffic congestion, provides connectivity and saves time and fuel. We are focusing on developing infrastructure and implementing several projects for the development of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” said Eknath Shinde.

The Airoli Katai Naka tunnelling project is being carried out in two parts. The first part involves connecting Thane Belapur Road to National Highway 4 a distance of 3.43 km, and the second part will be a 2.57 km stretch from Airoli bridge to Thane Belapur road. The project has twin tunnels of 1,690 m in length each and each tunnel will have three lanes plus one refuge lane for emergency services. The cost of the project is estimated to be ₹237. 55 crore. The tunnelling work of the tunnels is being done by New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) controlled blasting technology. Currently, 67% of the tunnel work has been completed.

“At present, passengers have to take a detour from Mahape or Thane. Due to this project, the distance between Kalyan-Dombivali and Navi Mumbai will be reduced by seven km, thus saving time and fuel. The project will greatly benefit daily commuters from Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, and Badlapur,” said an MMRDA officer.

“Tunnelling work in Parsik hill is very crucial. The left side tunnel is now opened on both sides by using the control blast method. The tunnelling work on the other side of this tunnel will also be completed soon. Once both sides’ tunnelling work is completed, an important and difficult part of the project will be accomplished. With the completion of this project, the heavy traffic on Shilphata road will be reduced by 30 minutes. Travellers going to Kalyan, Ambernath, and Badlapur from Mumbai will benefit,” said SV R Srinivas, MMRDA commissioner.

Shinde also visited his school in Thane for the first time after being elected as a chief minister while participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme on Friday.

“Teachers will always have my back,” said Shinde addressing the teachers and students of Kisan Nagar school no 23 of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). During the programme, CM lived his childhood memories as a student at the school.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON