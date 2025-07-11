Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
CM orders probe into Shahapur school case

ByFaisal Malik
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 08:38 AM IST

MUMBAI: Taking serious note of the incident where students from a school in Shahapur were forced to undress for a menstrual check, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the incident. He also directed the administration to take stern action against all those involved.

Representative image (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representative image (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The issue was raised by Congress legislator Nana Patole in the legislative assembly on Thursday. “The incident has embarrassed the entire state. Instead of educating girl students about the natural process of menstruation, the principal forced the students to undress. Even after 24 hours, action has not been taken against the guilty. Savitribai is still facing injustice,” Patole said, referring to the struggle faced by Savitribai Phule, during her social reform movement.

Patole was joined by other opposition legislators. In response, state water resources minister, Girish Mahajan, told the house, “CM Fadnavis is apprised of the case and has ordered a detailed investigation. He has also directed strict action against the guilty.”

Speaker Rahul Narwekar said, “It is a very serious matter and the state government should make a statement in the house.”

