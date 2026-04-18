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CM reviews crime cases, including TCS and Kharat; tells officials to ensure thorough probe

CM reviews crime cases, including TCS and Kharat; tells officials to ensure thorough probe

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 06:28 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday reviewed key cases with the Home department and directed the police to ensure thorough investigation and strong prosecution, officials said.

CM reviews crime cases, including TCS and Kharat; tells officials to ensure thorough probe

At a high-level meeting attended by the Director General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary , SIT chief and other senior officers, the CM took stock of probes into cases pertaining to the Nashik unit of TCS, self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, sexual exploitation of minors and women in Amravati as well as the drug overdose deaths at a concert in Goregaon in Mumbai, they added.

In the Kharat case, Fadnavis stressed the need to build confidence among victims and ensure strict action against the guilty.

"Ensure that victims are given complete confidence. Whoever is found guilty must face strict punishment. Collect strong evidence so that the case stands firmly in court. Securing conviction should remain the primary objective of the probe," the CM said in the meeting.

The chief minister also issued several directions to strengthen investigation mechanisms and ensure coordinated action across agencies, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
maharashtra mumbai mumbai‬ devendra fadnavis
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