Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday reviewed key cases with the Home department and directed the police to ensure thorough investigation and strong prosecution, officials said.

CM reviews crime cases, including TCS and Kharat; tells officials to ensure thorough probe

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At a high-level meeting attended by the Director General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary , SIT chief and other senior officers, the CM took stock of probes into cases pertaining to the Nashik unit of TCS, self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, sexual exploitation of minors and women in Amravati as well as the drug overdose deaths at a concert in Goregaon in Mumbai, they added.

In the Kharat case, Fadnavis stressed the need to build confidence among victims and ensure strict action against the guilty.

"Ensure that victims are given complete confidence. Whoever is found guilty must face strict punishment. Collect strong evidence so that the case stands firmly in court. Securing conviction should remain the primary objective of the probe," the CM said in the meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} Reviewing the Nashik TCS case, in which some women employees have alleged sexual harassment and attempts at forced religious conversions, Fadnavis called for a comprehensive investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reviewing the Nashik TCS case, in which some women employees have alleged sexual harassment and attempts at forced religious conversions, Fadnavis called for a comprehensive investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Incidents like religious conversion will not be tolerated. Examine all possible patterns and angles; no aspect should be left out," he said, while also appreciating the Nashik police for bringing the case to light. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Incidents like religious conversion will not be tolerated. Examine all possible patterns and angles; no aspect should be left out," he said, while also appreciating the Nashik police for bringing the case to light. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the Paratwada case in Amravati, the chief minister directed officials to counsel victims and encourage them to come forward, adding that social workers may be involved to build trust. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the Paratwada case in Amravati, the chief minister directed officials to counsel victims and encourage them to come forward, adding that social workers may be involved to build trust. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Regarding the Goregaon drug overdose case, Fadnavis called for intensified action against narcotics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regarding the Goregaon drug overdose case, Fadnavis called for intensified action against narcotics. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Take large-scale action against drugs. This directly concerns the future of our youth and must be handled with utmost seriousness," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Take large-scale action against drugs. This directly concerns the future of our youth and must be handled with utmost seriousness," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister also issued several directions to strengthen investigation mechanisms and ensure coordinated action across agencies, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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