CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at the latter’s Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde’s visit to Raj Thackeray’s home assumes significance in the backdrop of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s efforts to warm up to the MNS to counter the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in the forthcoming civic body elections. Raj, who is Thackeray’s cousin, was a strident critic of the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which was brought down by following a rebellion led by Shinde in June.
While Raj has stopped short of siding with the BJP, his campaigns earlier in the year against loudspeakers outside mosques, took forward the saffron party’s Hindutva agenda.
BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, party national general secretary Vinod Tawde and Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve also paid a visit to Raj at his residence earlier this week.
Shinde’s camp of 40 Sena legislators and the BJP are expected to fight the forthcoming local body polls together, and it is likely that they may seek Raj’s help.
Shinde’s visit to Joshi and Narvekar’s homes also raised eyebrows in political circles. While Joshi, a former CM, is believed to be an Uddhav Thackeray loyalist, Narvekar, Thackeray’s private secretary, rose to the rank of leader in the Sena hierarchy after Shinde’s rebellion.
Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also paid a visit to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s South Mumbai residence to offer prayers during the Ganesh festival.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
Residents living in fear in Ghaziabad locality after stones hurled at houses, cops clueless
Residents of Ashok Nagar A block are a worried lot these days as their houses have come under regular attack by unidentified stone-pelters since Monday night and teams of police have remained clueless despite efforts. The A block is located adjacent to the Ghaziabad-Meerut railway section and residents have been living in fear as pieces of bricks, tiles and other material have hit their houses regularly since Monday night.
