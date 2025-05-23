Coastal Road promenade to open on June 15

MUMBAI: The city is set to unveil a major addition to its urban landscape on June 15 when the BMC opens the much-anticipated promenade along the Coastal Road. The 7.5-kilometre, 20-metre-wide sea-facing stretch between Priyadarshini Park at Breach Candy and the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is expected to be a boon for walkers, joggers and cyclists. Mumbai, India – 28, Jan 2025: Work on the promenade is underway at Mumbai Coastal Road Project, at Worli, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Designed with accessibility in mind, the promenade will include 20 underpasses, placed every 400 metres, allowing easy cross-access between the seafront and the opposite side of the road. The BMC aims to open the entire promenade to the public by mid-June as confirmed by a civic official.

The 17-hectare public space comprises a five-hectare central median being developed by Tata Sons and a 12-hectare promenade developed by the BMC. This project is part of a larger vision to create nearly 70 hectares of open space along the Coastal Road as laid out in a master plan by infrastructure consultancy AECOM.

Approximately 70% of the new space will feature green landscaping while the remaining 30% will include paved walkways, cycle tracks and public seating areas. The initiative represents a significant step toward enhancing Mumbai’s public infrastructure and waterfront accessibility.

To further develop the parks and green spaces, the BMC had invited expressions of interest (EOI) from corporations under corporate social responsibility (CSR) guidelines. Five firms—Reliance Industries, JSW (Jindal), Raymond, Vedanta and Torrent Power had responded. Reliance Industries has emerged as the frontrunner, largely due to its prior experience with the Vantara forest development project in Jamnagar.

A senior BMC official explained that Reliance met all the necessary EOI criteria, including financial maintenance capacity, capital expenditure capabilities and proven experience in projects of a similar scale in the last five years.

In contrast, other applicants failed to meet key requirements. JSW (Jindal) only proposed development of 20 acres while the EOI required a 53-hectare commitment. Raymond lacked experience beyond small-layout recreational ground plots. Vedanta’s submitted project experience was valued at ₹125 crore, below the ₹250 crore minimum threshold. Torrent Power cited experience from a partner agency but the BMC requires direct experience from the parent firm.

Pending administrative approval from civic chief and administrator Bhushan Gagrani, Reliance Industries is expected to submit its detailed landscape design. The design will undergo review under the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) guidelines and Supreme Court directives. The project is estimated to cost around ₹500 crore, funded entirely through CSR.

The entire stretch will be served by nine main access points, including Setalvad Lane, Tata Garden, Mahalaxmi, Lotus Jetty, Haji Ali Juice Centre, Atria Mall and Madraswadi in Worli. While the promenade will remain open 24/7, the adjoining parks will operate from 8 AM to 8 PM daily, providing a new space for Mumbai citizens to relax and reconnect with the city’s shoreline.