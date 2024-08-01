 Cockroach found in mid-day meal at Ghatkopar school | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Cockroach found in mid-day meal at Ghatkopar school

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 01, 2024 06:54 AM IST

A cockroach was found in the mid-day meal served to students at KVK Ghatkopar Public School and Junior College in Indira Nagar, Ghatkopar West, on Tuesday. Students immediately reported the incident to their teachers, who then alerted the school administration

MUMBAI: A cockroach was found in the mid-day meal served to students at KVK Ghatkopar Public School and Junior College in Indira Nagar, Ghatkopar West, on Tuesday. Students immediately reported the incident to their teachers, who then alerted the school administration.

Concerns about the quality of food provided to students had previously been raised by members of the parent-teacher association. A teacher, speaking anonymously, said, “Our school has been offering substandard nutrition. Until 2022, the mid-day meals were supplied by ISKCON, but the contract has since been transferred to a self-help group. Additionally, the practice of having teachers taste the food before serving it to students has been discontinued.”

Another teacher, who also requested anonymity, revealed that although the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mandates monthly food quality tests, these checks have not been conducted. Despite multiple attempts, the school principal was unavailable for comment. However, a teacher informed that the principal has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and stated that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Cockroach found in mid-day meal at Ghatkopar school
