Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

College principal booked in POCSO case

ByMegha Sood
May 23, 2025 08:46 AM IST

Police said that the accused had been allegedly making sexual advances towards the student for a year

Mumbai : A 37-year-old college principal was booked for repeatedly making sexual advances towards a 17-year old student. The Maharashtra Housing Board (MHB) colony police charged the accused under sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The police said that the accused had been allegedly making sexual advances towards the student for a year. Officials added that the student, a resident of south Mumbai, initially did not lodge a complaint, assuming the harassment would stop. When it continued for a year she confided in her family that the principal was pressuring her to have an affair with him.

Following the victim’s complaint, the MHB Police booked the accused and the case is under investigation. “We are recording statements of the girl’s friends and scanning through the CCTVs of the college to verify the complaint,” said an officer from the MHB colony police station.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / College principal booked in POCSO case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On