College principal booked in POCSO case

Mumbai : A 37-year-old college principal was booked for repeatedly making sexual advances towards a 17-year old student. The Maharashtra Housing Board (MHB) colony police charged the accused under sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). (Shutterstock)

The police said that the accused had been allegedly making sexual advances towards the student for a year. Officials added that the student, a resident of south Mumbai, initially did not lodge a complaint, assuming the harassment would stop. When it continued for a year she confided in her family that the principal was pressuring her to have an affair with him.

Following the victim’s complaint, the MHB Police booked the accused and the case is under investigation. “We are recording statements of the girl’s friends and scanning through the CCTVs of the college to verify the complaint,” said an officer from the MHB colony police station.