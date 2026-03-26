Coming soon: Mumbai-Surat suburban trains

Mumbai: Soon, you may be able to travel all the way up to Surat from Mumbai on a local train. Sort of. WR already runs MEMU trains between Virar and Surat, which take more than five hours with 30 halts.

The latest Namo Bharat rapid transit trains and upgraded Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains are likely to be operated on the Mumbai-Surat route for suburban commute, according to officials aware of the developments.

Western Railway (WR) officials said plans are afoot to construct new platforms to accommodate suburban trains at the Surat railway station. Once these suburban platforms are ready, there will be scope to operate suburban trains from Surat to Valsad, Dahanu, and Virar, as well as towards Ahmedabad.

Regional rapid transit trains such as Namo Bharat, which have a mix of AC and non-AC coaches and toilet facilities, can be considered for suburban services, officials said. These trains are known for their high speed, comfortable seating, and modern amenities. WR already operates a Namo Bharat service between Ahmedabad and Bhuj.

“The main issue of running longer suburban trains is the non-availability of toilets in trains. For any journey on EMUs (Electric Multiple Units), beyond three hours is not possible. However, with Namo Bharat and upgraded Mainline EMU trains operating, there is a possibility of connecting the two cities with a suburban system,” said a WR official. The Mumbai local trains are EMUs, which are designed for frequent stops.

WR already runs MEMU trains between Virar and Surat, which take more than five hours with 30 halts. However, there are just two trips per day. With suburban train platforms coming up in Surat and better trains to be introduced, the scope of augmenting services and extending them all the way to Mumbai cannot be ruled out, officials said.

If such a suburban service is introduced between Mumbai and Surat, it will provide significant relief to thousands of daily commuters. It would be especially beneficial for office-goers and small-business owners. Additionally, it could reduce road traffic congestion and the overall travel time between the two cities.

The Surat station is being upgraded at a cost of ₹1,500 crore and is expected to be ready by December 2027, officials said. It will be connected to an underground metro rail, a bullet train station and the Surat airport.