Committee rules out possibility of MSRTC, state govt merger
Mumbai Stating that the merger of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is not possible with the state government for legal, administrative and financial reasons, a three-member committee appointed by the Bombay High Court (HC) has turned down the demand.
Keeping in mind the poor financial health of the transport body, the committee has also directed the state government to shoulder the financial burden of the employees.
The committee said that considering provisions in the Road Transport Corporation Act 1950, existing rules, and for administrative and practical reasons, the demand of the merger cannot be accepted.
“Similarly, the demand of making the staff members of the MSRTC government employees cannot be accepted. Also, the demand of handing over the operation to the transport department of the state government cannot be accepted for administrative and practical reasons,” the report has stated.
The report has cited the provisions in Sections 38 and 39 of the Road Transport Corporation Act 1950, that talk about superseding and liquidation of the corporation. “There is no such provision in the Act for the merger with the state government. Besides, the committee also checked the demand on administrative and financial fronts. The MSRTC administration apprised the committee that the Corporation has been covered under the status of ‘industry’ and the employees have been protected under various labour laws. The merger will cease the protection given to the employees under these laws. It will bring flexibility to the MSRTC in passenger and freight transportation, bringing limitations in the decision-making related to the services. It will lead to the losses to the Corporation in the absence of quick decision making,” the report has stated.
They also recommended the government to financially support the corporation to ensure the timely release of the monthly salary of the employees. “Since the MSRTC is currently in poor financial condition, the state government should make budgetary allocation for the salary of the employees for the next four years,” the report has stated.
After thousands of MSRTC employees went on strike from October 27 for various reasons, the state government announced to increase dearness allowance to 28% from 12%, Diwali bonus to ₹5,000 from ₹2500 and a hike of annual salary rate to 3% from existing 2%.
-
'If people are not getting to see me score big, it is due to their expectations'
Virat Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket since November of 2019 but for the former India captain, it is not something that bothers him as long as he continues to play crucial knocks for India.
-
Hygiene tips: Here's how to lead healthy and safe sexual life, reduce STI spread
Reproductive and sexual health implies that people are able to have a satisfying and safe sex life, prevent sexual infections and have the capacity to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when and how often to do so. In other words, having access to sexual and reproductive health services, quality information about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and physical and mental health services can help couples achieve optimal health and wellbeing.
-
Undekhi 2 review: Underrated show gets worthy sequel, albeit a bit low on thrill
There is enough fodder to keep the fire burning with nail-biting suspense, drama and action but while Undekhi 2 doesn’t sink to the bottom, it surely struggles to stay afloat.
-
England legend hails Rishabh Pant as 'greatest modern day entertainer'
Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Friday reserved his highest praise for young India batter Rishabh Pant, calling him the “greatest modern day entertainer” following his flurry of sixes against Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series in Mohali. Pant was eventually dismissed for 96 in the final session of the opening day.
-
Byron Bay: A serene destination in Australia to recharge your senses
Truly all the goodness from the domain can’t be achieved just from a short stay but surely they can trigger a change. The place is full of hubs offering health and wellbeing routines from regular meditation classes, yoga practices and pilate lessons to Ayurveda treatments, haute-health remedies and detox therapies to clean and revitalise one’s inner shape.