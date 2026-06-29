NAVI MUMBAI: A wildlife researcher has filed a complaint with the managing director of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and the Raigad Superintendent of Police, alleging that an official MTDC Instagram Reel promoting Raigad’s Kumbhe Waterfall showcased a dangerous rock pinnacle without adequate safety warnings, potentially putting tourists’ lives at risk. Complaint against MTDC over Insta reel showcasing ‘deadly’ waterfall spot in Raigad

In the complaint submitted on June 25, wildlife researcher Anand Mohite claimed that the Reel highlighted the hazardous rock formation near Kumbhe Waterfall, a location where several accidents have occurred over the years. He pointed out that social media influencer Avani Kamdar had died after falling from the same rock pinnacle, while multiple rescue operations had also been carried out at the site.

Mohite alleged that despite the area’s well-documented dangers, the promotional Reel presented the rock pinnacle as an attractive tourist destination without prominently cautioning visitors against entering the hazardous and restricted zone.

“An even more serious concern is that several citizens, local rescue teams and social workers had posted comments on MTDC’s Instagram Reel warning tourists about the dangers of the location and creating public awareness. However, these awareness comments were deleted by the Instagram admin,” Mohite alleged in his complaint. He said screenshots and other supporting evidence of the alleged deletion had been submitted along with the complaint.

Mohite has sought removal or modification of the Reel with prominent safety warnings, issuance of an official advisory cautioning tourists against entering the restricted area, an inquiry into the alleged deletion of awareness comments, mandatory consultation with local authorities before promoting hazardous destinations, and accountability in the event of any future accidents linked to such promotional content.

Responding to the allegations, the Directorate of Tourism said the sole objective of the social media post was to showcase the natural beauty and tourism potential of Kumbhe Waterfall and not to encourage adventure activities or entry into unsafe or restricted areas.

“The Directorate of Tourism responsibly promotes Maharashtra’s tourist destinations while encouraging safe and responsible tourism. There will be no compromise on the safety and security of tourists under any circumstances,” the Department said in a clarification.

The Directorate added that all future social media posts promoting tourist destinations will prominently feature safety advisories. It also stated that the concerned post carried a safety advisory and has since been archived in accordance with its standard operating procedures.

The complaint was accompanied by screenshots of the Instagram Reel, newspaper reports relating to Kamdar’s death, evidence of the alleged deletion of public awareness comments, and photographs and videos highlighting the hazardous condition of the area.