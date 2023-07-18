27 NCP MLAs skip Day-1 of monsoon session

Mumbai: Confusion prevailed among Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs on Monday, the first day of the monsoon session of the state assembly, as there was no clarity on the exact number of MLAs supporting the two factions of the party. Consequently, 27 NCP MLAs chose to skip the assembly proceedings, apparently to avoid picking a side as of now.

Mumbai, India - July 17, 2023: Praful Patel Member of Rajya Sabha and Ashish Shelar Member of the Maharashtra Assembly at Vidhan Bhavan during first day of the monsoon session in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 17, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Of the lot that attended, 10 MLAs were from NCP and 15 from the rebel faction of the party, including nine ministers. The proceedings were completed in just half an hour.

The uncertainly was a result of Ajit Pawar, and leaders aligned to him, reaching out to the NCP supremo, thrice in four days, asking the veteran leader to show a united front as they do not want to split the party.

“Most MLAs are confused over all that is happening in the party. They don’t know if the two factions really want to come together or if it is all optics,” said an NCP MLA, requesting anonymity. “On Sunday, the eight ministers were suddenly told they are all going to meet Pawar saheb at YB Chavan Centre,” he added.

Meanwhile, the NCP MLAs were seated in a certain manner, as requested by the Ajit Pawar faction – they were allotted seats in the middle of opposition and treasury benches.

“Those on Ajit Pawar’s side have been given the benches between the ruling and opposition members. The state legislature has to allot the seats ahead of the session. The speaker takes the call on the seating arrangements. The arrangement done in the lower house is in accordance with the list of MLAs submitted unofficially by Ajit Pawar faction. Neither factions of NCP have opened their cards on the support from the MLAs,” said an official from the state legislature.

Commenting on the matter, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil said, “Today’s seating arrangement was scattered but most of us were seated on the opposition side.”

After the split in the NCP and defection of MLCs from Thackeray faction the seating arrangement in council was also changed. Manisha Kayande, who left the Thackeray faction and joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena recently, used to sit on opposition benches till last session. On Monday, Kayande got a seat on the treasury benches. Viplav Bajoria was absent but will sit on treasury benches.

NCP has nine MLCs in the council. After the defection of Ajit Pawar, five MLCs supporting him -- Vikram Kale, Satish Chavan, Aniket Tatkare, Amot Mitkari and Ramraje Nimbalkar -- sat on treasury benches. On the other hand, four MLCs with Sharad Pawar, including Eknath Khadse, Babajani Durani, Shashikant Shinde and Arun Lad sat on opposition benches.

Announcement of the leader of opposition may be delayed

The opposition is expected to remain unrepresented in the legislative assembly in the ongoing monsoon session as the appointment of the leader of opposition is not expected to happen soon. Though the Congress staked its claim on the post immediately after the NCP split, it has failed to submit its name for the post. The party has reportedly shortlisted four to five contenders and submitted the names to the central leadership.

A Congress leader blamed the delay on the recent happenings in NCP. “Ruling parties are hopeful that the remaining faction of the NCP led by Sharad Pawar may join the government. That will further weaken the opposition, and they may have to wait for some time for the post,” he said.

