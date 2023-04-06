MVA stages protest in Thane as injured Sena (UBT) worker moved to Mumbai hospital

THANE: Congress and NCP leaders on Wednesday joined a strong protest led by Aaditya Thackeray, accusing the Thane police of being politically partisan and insensitive to a woman. Meanwhile, Roshni Shinde, the Shiv Sena (UBT) worker who was admitted to Sampada Hospital in Thane after being assaulted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s party workers, was shifted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Thane, India - April 05, 2023: Aaditya Thackeray speaks during the Janprakshobh Morcha, a protest rally by MVA activists from Shivsena (UBT), NCP and Congress, against Thane Police for its failure to take action against the culprits who assaulted UBT woman activist Roshni Shinde, from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground to Thane Police Commissionerate Office, at Kharkar Ali Ground, in Thane, India, on Wednesday, April 05, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Dr Umesh Alegaonkar from Sampada Hospital claimed that Roshni had suffered simple minor injuries. “There were no severe or internal injuries,” he said. “The hospital did not discharge her, but she left nevertheless.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of party workers from across Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra, Kalyan and Dombivli thronged the ground at Dharmaveer Anand Dighe tower near Talao Pali on Wednesday afternoon. The protest saw a huge number of woman functionaries holding placards condemning the Thane police for their insensitivity to a woman’s complaint and for kowtowing to their political boss, CM Shinde. The angry functionaries shouted slogans demanding justice for Roshni.

After reaching the ground near the Thane commissioner’s office, Aaditya Thackeray addressed the crowd as did other prominent leaders from the city such as MLA Jitendra Awhad and MP Rajan Vichare. Later, the delegation met Jaijeet Singh, Thane commissioner of police. Emerging from the meeting, Thackeray said, “Just because a woman posted something on social media—she also apologised later—she was assaulted. Her complaint was not accepted by the police but instead a case was filed against her. The police are waiting for her to get discharged and will arrest her. We met the Thane commissioner and gave our memorandum, demanding unbiased action even though there is no hope of that.”

While the Kasarwadvali police have registered a non-cognisable offence based on Roshni’s complaint and have given an assurance of further investigation, the Naupada police on Tuesday night registered a case against her under Sections 153 (A)(1), 499 and 500 after a BJP functionary lodged a complaint on her remarks on social media regarding BJP leaders.

