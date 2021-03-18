Congress claims BJP link to car found from Sachin Vaze’s possession; party hits back
Maharashtra Congress has raised questions over the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) links with the Mercedes found in possession of arrested former assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, as the vehicle was allegedly owned by a friend of the party’s Thane office-bearer. The Congress has also questioned leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on why he has not submitted the call detail records (CDR) of the conversation between Vaze and deceased businessman Mansukh Hiran to the investigating agencies.
The BJP, meanwhile, has alleged that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was hushing up prime evidence in Hiran’s death case. BJP leader Ashish Shelar said forensic documents have not been submitted to the forensic science laboratory (FSL). “The selective documents and tapes related to the laboratory, autopsy report of Hiran have not been submitted in their original form. CM Thackeray should bring the whole truth to the fore,” Shelar said.
Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Wednesday tweeted, “Now BJP connection emerges- the Mercedes car allegedly used by Mansukh Hiren on 17th February is seen in a photograph of BJP office-bearer of Thane. Would @BJP4Maharashtra leaders give an explanation? (sic)” He also tweeted photographs of a secretary of BJP’s Yuva Morcha, Thane with the owner of the SUV.
Sawant also questioned why Fadnavis has not submitted the CDR to investigating agencies. “He had produced a CDR of the conversation between Vaze and Hiran. He should know that possessing CDR is an offence. By not submitting the document to the investigating agency, he has created doubts if he wants to shield the accused,” he said.
Reacting to the allegations, Fadnavis said, “These are foolish allegations made by Sawant, who is known for such statements… I don’t even want to take cognisance of such claims. The BJP office-bearer has clarified that he is just a friend of the person who sold his Mercedes to Vaze.”
Shelar said, “Congress’s state unit chief Nana Patole and Sachin Sawant have been levelling baseless allegations in connection with Antilia bomb scare and Vaze’s involvement in it. I think Congress leaders have been doing this deliberately as they do not want the truth to come to the light.”
