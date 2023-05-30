Congress’ lone Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar dies

The Congress’ lone Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra, Suresh aka Balu Dhanorkar, passed away at a private hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. He was hospitalised for kidney stones in Nagpur but later shifted to Delhi after his condition turned critical. He represented Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Suresh aka Balu Dhanorkar. (Twitter/kcvenugopalmp)

The 47 year-old member of Parliament (MP) is survived by his wife Pratibha, an MLA from the Warora-Bhadrawati assembly seat, and two sons.

Dhanorkar underwent treatment for kidney stones at a hospital in Nagpur on May 26 and was rushed to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, neighbouring Delhi, on Sunday after some complications, said senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

“Dhanorkar’s sudden illness, his condition turning critical and news of his death within two days is unimaginable, unbelievable and shocking,” said Ashok Chavan, former chief minister.

This is the second death in the family in the last three days as Dhanorkar’s 80-year old father Narayan Dhanorkar died in Nagpur last Saturday after prolonged illness. The Congress MP could not attend the final rites of his father.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the death of the party MP. “Saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of Shri Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar, Congress MP (Lok Sabha) from Chandrapur Maharashtra. He was a grassroots leader. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers. May they get the strength to overcome this loss,” Kharge tweeted.

Dhanorkar’s body will be flown to his home town, Warora, this afternoon. The last rites are likely to be held on Wednesday.

