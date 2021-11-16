Congress MLA writes to Sonia Gandhi, claims ill-treatment by party’s Mumbai chief

The differences within the Mumbai unit of Congress have surfaced again as its Bandra (East) legislator Zeeshan Siddique has written to party president Sonia Gandhi, alleging about the “ill-treatment” meted out to him by Mumbai chief Bhai Jagtap during a recent public protest.

In a letter Siddique, the youngest lawmaker in the current state legislature and son of former state minister Baba Siddique, has said that during a morcha at Dadar, Jagtap used foul language in the presence of senior leaders.

“Before the protest, a delegation of leaders went to Dr BR Ambedkar’s memorial Raj Gruha to pay respects to the architect of the Constitution of India. Senior leader KC Venugopalji and HK Patilji had joined the delegation. Despite being one of the only four Mumbai legislators representing the party, my name was not on the list. Being an elected representative, when the police officers were willing to let me go [to the memorial], Jagtapji rushed out and told the personnel not to allow me to be a part of the delegation. When I requested that he should protect me as he is my president, he used foul language for me. ‘Go to hell, if you are feeling bad about it’, he said to me (sic),” the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) has alleged in his letter.

Siddique has also claimed that Jagtap pushed him after visiting Raj Gruha and used derogatory words for his community. He further said that his supporters were angry and wanted to retaliate, but he stopped them from doing so.

Responding to Siddique’s claims, Jagtap said he was hurt by the allegations levelled by the MLA against him. “They [allegations] by are shocking. Throughout my political career, I have been a true believer of secularism and have followed the Gandhian ideology. I cannot say anything more about the allegations,” he said.

Siddique had written a similar letter to Gandhi in June against Jagtap, accusing the city chief of “obstructing” the work in the MLA’s constituency. He had said Jagtap was supporting those who were sacked from Congress for anti-party activities.