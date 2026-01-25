NAGPUR: The Congress has resolved its dispute over leadership in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation (CMC), where it is poised to take control of the 66-member civic body. The differences were set aside after a high-level meeting of senior party leaders on Saturday. Congress resolves Chandrapur civic body rift

According to the decision, the Congress group leader in the CMC will be finalised by state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal. Decisions regarding the mayor and the standing committee will be taken by senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar in consultation with Chandrapur Lok Sabha MP Pratibha Dhanorkar. It was also agreed that the deputy mayor’s post would be allotted to corporators supporting the Congress in the formation of the civic body.

The meeting was convened after 13 Congress corporators – of the party’s 27 elected members in the Chandrapur civic body – on Friday registered themselves as a separate group at the divisional commissioner’s office in Nagpur. The move came amid a tussle between Wadettiwar and Dhanorkar, with the 13 corporators owing allegiance to the MP. Soon after, the remaining 14 Congress corporators, who support Wadettiwar, reached the venue and objected to the registration.

Wadettiwar said on Saturday that the Congress would secure a majority in the CMC with the backing of its allies, including the Shiv Sena (UBT). He said, “As a party leader, one has to remain patient. Even if someone criticises or abuses you, you must continue to work for the organisation,” he said.

In the January 15 municipal elections, the Congress won 27 seats, while its ally, the Bharatiya Shetkari Kamgar Paksh (BSKP), secured three, taking their combined strength to 30. The BJP won 23 seats and its ally, the Shiv Sena, one, giving the BJP-led bloc 24 seats – short of the majority mark of 34 in the 66-member House.

If the Sena (UBT) backs the Congress with its six seats, the latter will coast past the halfway mark, with 36 seats, including those of its allies.