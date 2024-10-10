MUMBAI: A 40-year-old jeweller from Ahmednagar who came to Mumbai in September to purchase gold at the wholesale rate was duped of ₹79.68 lakh by a group of conmen who lured him into selling gold seized by various banks at cheaper rates. Conmen dupe Ahmednagar jeweller of ₹ 79.68 lakh

The accused have been identified as Amit Jain, Sumer Soni and their unknown accomplices who are currently absconding. They initially gave the Ahmednagar jeweller, Tushar Kapale, 500 grams of gold at ₹37.62 lakh and when he ordered 1 kilogram of gold, they took the money but did not deliver the jewellery.

The police said in order to appear authentic, Amit Jain took Kapale to Zaveri Bazaar in Kalbadevi and showed him a random jewellery shop, claiming that it belonged to him.

“Kapale, who runs Kapale Jewellers Store in Ahmednagar, visited Mumbai to purchase gold. That was when through a common friend he met the accused, Amit Jain. Jain told him that he ran a jewellery store in Vile-Parle named Mahima Jewellers and that he had several stores in the city and even sold gold and gold ornaments at wholesale rates. As the complainant required gold to make jewellery, the accused told him he has contacts and even sells seized gold by banks at cheaper rates than the market,” said a police officer from L T Marg police station.

As the victim showed interest he asked him to come to a jewellery store at Zaveri Bazaar claiming that it was run by his brother.

“The complainant was received by Jain and his brother at the gate of the store on 25 September. The complainant paid them ₹37.76 lakh, and he was immediately given 500 grams of gold, this quick transaction gained the confidence of the complainant who then ordered more than 1 kilogram of gold,” said the police officer. However, this time they called him to various spots near Zaveri Bazaar and took the next ₹79.68 lakh.

“After paying the money they told Kapale that the gold would be sent to him in a while and after that, they kept on avoiding him. Kapale then reached the store at Zaveri Bazaar where he had carried out the first transaction and learnt that the store was not owned by Jain or any of his relatives. He had visited the store to buy gold and helped other jewellers purchase gold,” said the police officer. Kapale then approached the L T Marg police station. After his complaint was verified, an FIR was registered by the LT Marg police against Amit Jain, Sumer Soni and their accomplices, under sections 316 (5) (criminal breach of trust by a public servant or by banker, merchant or agent, etc.) and 318 (4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. “We will nab the accused soon,” said the police officer.