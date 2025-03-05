MUMBAI: A 37-year-old constable attached to the Kurar police station died by suicide at his residence in Goregaon on Monday. The police registered an Accidental Death Report and are investigating to ascertain the reason behind the constable’s extreme step. Constable dies by suciide in his residence, his family blames ASI

The police rushed the constable to a nearby hospital on Monday, where he was declared dead before admission, said an officer from Dindoshi police station.

On Tuesday, the relatives of the deceased constable claimed he left behind a suicide note that said he was being harassed by an assistant superintended of police, who allegedly wrote a letter to a deputy commissioner of police in his name. The letter alleged corruption among superior officers to be the reason his and his colleague’s transfers were withheld.

“My brother’s suicide note states that he was being harassed and defamed, but he claimed he had not written the letter. The person who has defamed my brother and pushed him to commit suicide should be punished,” said the brother of the deceased.

Officers from the Dindoshi police station said they are investigating and will ascertain the veracity of the claims made by the relatives of the deceased.