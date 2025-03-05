Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Constable dies by suciide in his residence, his family blames ASI

ByMegha Sood
Mar 05, 2025 07:38 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 37-year-old constable died by suicide, leaving a note alleging harassment by a superior officer. Police are investigating the claims.

MUMBAI: A 37-year-old constable attached to the Kurar police station died by suicide at his residence in Goregaon on Monday. The police registered an Accidental Death Report and are investigating to ascertain the reason behind the constable’s extreme step.

Constable dies by suciide in his residence, his family blames ASI
Constable dies by suciide in his residence, his family blames ASI

The police rushed the constable to a nearby hospital on Monday, where he was declared dead before admission, said an officer from Dindoshi police station.

On Tuesday, the relatives of the deceased constable claimed he left behind a suicide note that said he was being harassed by an assistant superintended of police, who allegedly wrote a letter to a deputy commissioner of police in his name. The letter alleged corruption among superior officers to be the reason his and his colleague’s transfers were withheld.

“My brother’s suicide note states that he was being harassed and defamed, but he claimed he had not written the letter. The person who has defamed my brother and pushed him to commit suicide should be punished,” said the brother of the deceased.

Officers from the Dindoshi police station said they are investigating and will ascertain the veracity of the claims made by the relatives of the deceased.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On