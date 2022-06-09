Cop rescues baby crow in Bhiwandi

An Assistant Police Inspector (API) attached to the Bhiwandi control room saved a baby crow while he was on duty.

The crow fell off the nest and was hurt after a thread was stuck in its throat. As the animal rescuers were taking time to reach, the API took care of the baby crow for six hours, constantly talking on video call with an animal rescuer on how to deal with it, thus saving its life.

On Wednesday, after API Vishal Sankhe reached his office, he heard the cawing of crows. We looked around and saw a baby crow in the middle of the road. He didn’t touch it as he thought it was dead. To check further, he sprinkled some water on its body and saw the crow move.

Sankhe said, “I took a look at the area and understood that it fell from its nest which was built on the tree attached to our office. After I confirmed that it was alive, I immediately took to Google to search for some animal lover who could help us to save it. After searching for some time, a Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) committee member helped in getting the contact number of a snake rescuer from Bhiwandi who was available.”

Till then, he was continually sprinkling droplets of water and through a video call with RAWW, he showed them the condition of the crow. “They told me to give water of sugar and salt to the crow. We arranged that and started giving water to the crow. It was tough to look into our job and at the same time moving away other stray animals that were coming towards it to eat.”

Meanwhile, snake rescuer Pravin Patil reached the spot and Sankhe arranged a box to keep the crow. “It suffered from several injuries due to a fall from its nest. It was with us for almost six hours,” he added.

Patil is currently taking care of the baby crow. From Thursday morning, the crow had mango juice, ORS and some chicken pieces.