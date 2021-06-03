Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Cop, three others arrested for duping jeweller of 1.25 crore
Cop, three others arrested for duping jeweller of 1.25 crore

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested a police constable and three others for allegedly duping a jeweller and escaping with gold bars worth 1
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 12:42 AM IST

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested a police constable and three others for allegedly duping a jeweller and escaping with gold bars worth 1.25 crore.

The arrested cop, Khalil Kadar Shaikh, is attached to local arms division and his partners — Ravindra Kunchikurve, Santosh Nakte and Mahesh Jadhav — are from Sewri.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday evening when the jeweller, Bharat Jain, and his employee M Kamble were heading to Jain’s factory on a scooter with a bag carrying gold bars weighing 2.5 kilograms. They were stopped by Shaikh in Byculla and asked for the scooter’s papers. While Jain was taking out the papers, the accused took the bag and escaped, said a police officer. Jain then lodged a complaint with Byculla police station.

Crime branch launched a parallel probe and managed to get details of the scooter from CCTV footage. Following the leads, they arrested four accused. The crime branch has so far recovered over 1 kilogram of gold worth 52 lakh, and handed over the accused to Byculla police station for further investigation, said a crime branch officer.

