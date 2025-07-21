Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
Cops book man laughing at boy being attacked by pit bull – all of it filmed

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Updated on: Jul 21, 2025 07:19 am IST

MUMBAI: A man who set a pit bull on an 11-year-old boy and laughed as the child was attacked and bitten has been booked by the police in Mankhurd. The attack was filmed and the video posted on social media, leading police to suspect that it wasn’t just a cruel prank but a premeditated act designed to go viral.

The incident took place on Thursday, when the boy, Hamza Khan, was seated in a parked autorickshaw in Mankhurd. At some point, Sohail Khan allegedly walked up to the rickshaw and released the brown pit bull into the vehicle, to scare the boy. The dog attacked and bit Hamza, who is seen screaming.

Hamza managed to flee but the dog chased him for a few meters – all of it filmed. Sohail was in the rickshaw, in the front seat, laughing as the dog bit the child, said a police officer. When Hamza’s father Haleem Khan, 35, saw the video online, he registered a complaint with the Mankhurd police.

“We have booked Sohail Khan, who claims he is not the pit bull’s owner. The dog seems to be a pet as he was wearing a collar. We are making inquiries to identify its owner and will check with the BMC as pet dogs are supposed to be registered with them,” said senior inspector Madhu Ghorpade.

Sohail Khan has been charged under section 291 (negligent conduct with respect to an animal) 125 (a) (endangering life or personal safety of others) 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Ghorpade said police are also trying to trace the individual who was recording the video of the attack.

News / India News / Cops book man laughing at boy being attacked by pit bull – all of it filmed
