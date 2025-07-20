Man laughs as his pit bull bites 11-year-old boy in Mumbai’s Mankhurd | Video

A man was arrested after a video surfaced showing him laughing while his pet pit bull attacked and injured an 11-year-old boy in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, police said on Sunday. The accused Sohail Hasan Khan is seen laughing as his dog attacks the boy in Mankhurd area.(VideoGrab)

The incident took place on Thursday night in the Mankhurd area and has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread outrage. In the footage, bystanders can also be seen watching and seemingly enjoying the act as the child was being mauled.

According to a complaint lodged by the injured boy’s father, the accused, Sohail Hasan Khan (43), allegedly unleashed his dog on the boy, who was playing inside a parked autorickshaw in a residential lane. The dog bit the child on the chin, leaving him injured, a police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, several users on social media have condemned the act, demanding stricter action against the accused for endangering a child and displaying shocking insensitivity during the attack.

Police said Khan was arrested on Friday and later released after being served a notice. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

A social media user on X reacted sharply to the viral video, writing, “Owner laughs as he lets his pit bull attack a young boy, who gets bitten multiple times before escaping. Pit bulls are among 23 ferocious breeds the Centre advised banning on March 12, 2024.”

He further alleged that although the Centre issued the advisory, it was quickly challenged by NGOs and stayed by multiple high courts, and the government did not pursue it further.

“Pit bulls are banned or heavily restricted in most of the West, but India is a democratic country. Yaha sabka swagat hai. Pitbull ji ka bhi,” the user wrote.

Earlier in May, a 40-year-old man in Worli was sentenced to four months of rigorous imprisonment after his pet husky bit a neighbour inside an apartment lift.

The court emphasised pet owners’ responsibility for public safety in shared residential spaces