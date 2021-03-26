‘Corruption in BMC might have led to...’: Fadnavis on Mumbai hospital fire

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday hit out at the Maharashtra government over the fire that broke out at a hospital treating patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai and demanded strict action against all those who did not carry out the safety audit. “The Maha-Vikas Aghadi government must own it up and take responsibility now,” Fadnavis, the leader of opposition in the state assembly and former chief minister, tweeted.

Eleven Covid-19 patients have lost their lives so far in the fire at the Sunrise Hospital inside the Dreams Mall in Bhandup. The hospital is situated on the top floor of the mall. An official told news agency PTI on Friday that the fire broke out around Thursday midnight.

Fadnavis, while speaking to reporters after paying a visit to the hospital, alleged that corrupt practices in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) led to the tragedy and urged Bombay High Court to take suo moto cognisance of this matter, PTI reported. Pointing out that the Maharashtra government had given assurance in conducting safety audits of all hospitals in the state, he said, “Yet this incident occurred today. It means the government is not serious about public health and safety.”

Echoing Fadnavis’ allegation against BMC, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said on Friday that he would file a complaint of criminal negligence against the civic body in connection with the accident. “There have been several complaints against this mall, but no action was taken against its owners,” he said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has apologised to the families of the deceased and announced a financial aid of ₹500,000. He assured strict action against those responsible. Citing out the increased spread of Covid-19 across the state, Thackeray said the Maharashtra government in 2020 had allowed some hospitals to treat infected patients and the Sunrise Hospital was one such facility. “The permission was to end on March 31. Unfortunately, the fire broke on the first floor of the mall and spread upwards,” the chief minister added.

The accident in Mumbai comes three months after a fire was reported at the sick newborn care unit of the Bhandara District Hospital on January 9, claiming the lives of 10 infants.

(With PTI inputs)