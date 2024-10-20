MUMBAI: The sessions court earlier this week rejected the bail plea of Ganesh Handore (42), son of Indian National Congress (INC) leader and Rajya Sabha member Chandrakant Handore, arrested by Govandi police in the first week of October in connection with a hit-and-run case in Chembur, in which a person was critically injured. Court denies bail to Cong leader’s son in hit-and-run case

The incident took place near Acharya College, Chembur, when a Honda Accord driven by Handore hit a two-wheeler. The victim sustained head injuries and was taken to the Zen Multi Specialty Hospital. Based on the complaint filed by the sister of the injured biker, the Govandj police registered a case against Handore and arrested him.

Handore had moved bail plea on the grounds that he was falsely implicated in the incident since he was the son of a local political leader. His counsel also pointed out that he was highly diabetic and might have suffered from transient vision while driving, and possibly because of that, the accident happened.

The police opposed the plea, contending that the offence is serious in nature and Handore was driving the car at high speed through the narrow road, and neither stopped the vehicle to help the injured victim nor report the incident at the nearest police station.

Additional sessions judge RM Jadhav, in a detailed order passed on October 15, observed that the material on record shows that Handore did not stop after hitting the vehicle and went ahead with the “same high-speed dragging the injured which speaks in volume his act in committing the alleged offence.”

The court said that the argument of transient vision could not be considered at this point of the trial. It also pointed out that statements of the eyewitnesses are yet to be recorded in the case, and the investigating officers are also waiting for the medical report of Handore to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol or any other substance while driving the car.

Taking into consideration the prosecution argument that the injured, witnesses and the accused are residing in the same area which could put pressure on the prosecution witness if bail is granted, the court rejected the bail plea.