Court refuses to stop web series based on Telgi case

Published on Dec 23, 2022 09:04 PM IST

The web series is purportedly based on the life of fake stamp scam convict Abdul Karim Laadsab Telgi.

"The portrayal of the character about our father which is based on the novel is false, baseless, derogatory, offensive, unpleasant, highly defamatory and made with the sole intention to defame us, our family and our deceased father, and because of that we shall suffer irreparable loss to our reputation," said Abdul Karim Laadsab Telgi's daughter.
“The portrayal of the character about our father which is based on the novel is false, baseless, derogatory, offensive, unpleasant, highly defamatory and made with the sole intention to defame us, our family and our deceased father, and because of that we shall suffer irreparable loss to our reputation,” said Abdul Karim Laadsab Telgi’s daughter. (PTI)
ByCharul Shah

Mumbai: The city civil court, on Friday, refused to immediately restrain the release of the web series ‘Scam 2003 – The curious case of Abdul Karim Lala Telgi’, purportedly based on the life of fake stamp scam convict Abdul Karim Laadsab Telgi. His daughter Sana Irfan Talikoti has moved the court, seeking an injunction on releasing the web series.

Sana’s lawyer, advocate Madhav Thorat said, “It seems that the ad-interim prayer for an immediate restraining order to release the series has been rejected after the production house made a statement that the series is at the pre-production stage and it will take time to release it. They said that they will not be able to release it very soon.”

Sana has sought an injunction on its release, claiming that the producers had not obtained the family’s consent before the project was greenlighted. The suit was filed against Applause Entertainment Pvt Ltd, its director Hansal Mehta, general manager Prasoon Garg and Sony Liv.

In her suit, Sana has alleged that the series is based on a book, which had factual discrepancies. The web series, she claimed, violated the family’s right to privacy, dignity and self-respect.

She said, “The portrayal of the character about our father which is based on the novel is false, baseless, derogatory, offensive, unpleasant, highly defamatory and made with the sole intention to defame us, our family and our deceased father, and because of that we shall suffer irreparable loss to our reputation.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Charul Shah

    Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times. She has spent over a decade in the industry covering criminal investigations and judiciary from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Story Saved
