Court sentences two for producing and circulating counterfeit currency

ByRutuja Gaidhani
Nov 10, 2023 07:34 AM IST

Two people have been sentenced to 10 and 7 years imprisonment for producing and circulating counterfeit currency worth more than ₹3.5 lakh in Mumbai.

MUMBAI: A special court on Wednesday sentenced two people to 10 and 7 years imprisonment for producing and circulating counterfeit currency worth more than 3.5 lakh. .

HT Image

The two accused, Rintu Shaikh and Siddheshwar Kabade, were caught with a total of 215 fake notes of 500 and 2000 denominations. Shaikh was caught circulating the fake notes, while Kabade was found to be in possession of 131 counterfeit notes, worth 373,000 at his house in Pune. Kabade already has a pending case in Osmanabad related to counterfeit currency and was on bail.

The court sentenced Shaikh and Kabade to 10 and 7 years of imprisonment, respectively. The additional sessions judge Rajesh Katariya also imposed a fine of 10,000 on Shaikh and 5,000 on Kabade. Offences were punishable under Sections 489 (B) (using as genuine, any forged or counterfeit currency-note) and 489 (C) (possession of forged or counterfeit currency) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

