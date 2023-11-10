Court sentences two for producing and circulating counterfeit currency

MUMBAI: A special court on Wednesday sentenced two people to 10 and 7 years imprisonment for producing and circulating counterfeit currency worth more than ₹3.5 lakh. . HT Image

The two accused, Rintu Shaikh and Siddheshwar Kabade, were caught with a total of 215 fake notes of ₹500 and ₹2000 denominations. Shaikh was caught circulating the fake notes, while Kabade was found to be in possession of 131 counterfeit notes, worth ₹373,000 at his house in Pune. Kabade already has a pending case in Osmanabad related to counterfeit currency and was on bail.

The court sentenced Shaikh and Kabade to 10 and 7 years of imprisonment, respectively. The additional sessions judge Rajesh Katariya also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Shaikh and ₹5,000 on Kabade. Offences were punishable under Sections 489 (B) (using as genuine, any forged or counterfeit currency-note) and 489 (C) (possession of forged or counterfeit currency) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

