Covid: Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal to celebrate Ganesh Charturthi in traditional way

As Maharashtra continues to battle the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal said it would celebrate Ganesh Charturthi in traditional way this year in adherence to virus norms necessitated to contain the spread of the virus, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. The 11-day festival, which is celebrated with much enthusiasm in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra, will begin from September 10.

In 2020, the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal, for the first time in 86 years of its existence, did not celebrate Ganesh Charturthi owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and instead held an 11-day blood and plasma donation drive which assisted health workers in Mumbai in their fight against the viral disease. The Maharashtra government had last year issued guidelines for Ganesh pandals and set the height for all idols at four feet.

According to ANI, this year too, the state government has issued guidelines to restrict the height of Ganesha idols to up to four feet. The height of the idols in public celebrations has been restricted to four feet while those in homes have been limited to two feet.

It has appealed to residents to carry out all festivities in line with Covid appropriate behaviour and also avoid crowding. Ganeshotsav Mandals have also been directed by the government to seek permission from the local administration.

Maharashtra has so far recorded 6,303,715 cases, 132,791 deaths and 6,090,786 recoveries due to the coronavirus disease. On Saturday, nearly 7,000 people were detected Covid-19 positive while 225 succumbed and 7,467 recovered from the viral disease. The ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in 25 districts, including Mumbai, may see more relaxations today as they have a lower Covid-19 positivity and growth rate than the state’s average.

(With ANI inputs)

