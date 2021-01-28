IND USA
People line-up to get vaccinated at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19: Maharashtra inoculates 41,470 healthcare workers in a day

Maharashtra inoculated 41,470 healthcare workers (HCWs) — highest in a day so far — on Wednesday
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:13 AM IST

Maharashtra inoculated 41,470 healthcare workers (HCWs) — highest in a day so far — on Wednesday. It has also increased the number of centres to 528 from 477 centres, where the vaccination drive was held on Monday. With this, the number of HCW’s inoculated till date has increased to 178,371 since January 16, said Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, state health department.

The state government has planned to finish the first dose of all 784,000 health workers by mid-February and start the second dose, which has to be given after a gap of 28 days. It had planned to give Covid-19 shots five days a week (except on Tuesday and Sunday), but this week it will be held for four days, owing to preparations for a pulse polio immunisation programme.

On Wednesday, the state recorded a turnout of 77%, which shows an improvement in response from HCWs. The turnout has started increasing after HCWs, who are not on the list for that particular day’s session, were allowed to take their vaccination shot, the officials said. On January 25, the turnout recorded was 74%.

The state has also continued giving shots of Covaxin to HCW’s at six centres and vaccinated 219 people on Wednesday.

In the two districts of Mumbai, 22,631 HCWs have been vaccinated so far, the health department said. Mumbai reported a 68% turnout on Wednesday with 5,197 HCWs vaccinated at 11 centres and 77 vaccination teams were in action.

According to data released by the health department, Gadchiroli, Dhule, Jalna, Buldhana and Wardha districts reported over 100% turnout. Gadchiroli reported the highest turnout with 126% turnout as 885 HCWs were vaccinated.

Dr Archana Patil, director, directorate of health services said that they have planned to hold the drive five days a week, except Tuesday and Sunday, and at 511 centres at least across the state. However, this Saturday it won’t be happening because of pulse polio immunisation drive. “This week we won’t be holding the drive on Saturday, as we have to make preparations for the pulse polio immunisation drive to be held across the state on January 31,” she said.

“Covid vaccination of a person will be completed only after receiving two shots at a gap of 28 days. Our target is to complete the first round of shots of all the health workers by mid-February and start with the second round of shots of the vaccine from February 13 for all those who have got the first shot 28 days ago,” Dr Patil said.

However, it would be difficult to achieve the target considering the pulse polio immunisation programme. “On January 30, we won’t be holding the vaccination drive, so that we can prepare for the pulse polio drive. Also from February 1, we would be holding Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) programme, in which, house to house pulse polio drive would be conducted for five days. The healthcare workers would be visiting every household and ensure polio drops be given to all those children in the age group of 0-5 years who have not reached immunisation camps. It is going to be conducted for three days in rural areas and two in urban areas,” said another official, requesting anonymity.

Last week, the state received a second stock of 839,000 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines from the Centre. It needs over 1,700,000 doses to cover 784,000 healthcare workers. With over 1,800,000 doses, the state has more than enough stock to complete two doses of healthcare providers, the officials said.

The state had received a batch of 983,000 lakh doses on January 12.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 2,171 fresh infections, pushing the count to 2,015,524. Toll reached 50,894 after 32 casualties were reported. Of them, 17 occurred in the last 48 hours and four in the last week, the health officials said.

Mumbai has clocked 435 cases on Wednesday, taking the case count to 307,175. Of them, active cases are 5,645. There were six deaths reported and the toll in the city has reached 11,323

Rambeer Naresh Kumar Sharma has turned approver in the case.
mumbai news

Conspiracy to kill slain Matka king’s widow: Arrested accused turns approver

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Rambeer Naresh Kumar Sharma alias Pandit who has been arrested by the Mumbai Police’s crime branch in connection with the alleged conspiracy to eliminate Jaya Bhagat, widow of slain Matka king Suresh Bhagat, and her sister Asha Bhatt, has turned an approver in the case
Thermal screening of students at Karad Municipal School.
mumbai news

Mixed response as schools in Maharashtra reopen for Class 5 to 8

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:24 AM IST
On Day 1 of reopening schools, some schools saw a good turnout of students, while in some others, parents were still not willing to send their children to school due to Covid-19 pandemic and related risks.
Sanitisation work in progress at a junior college on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. (HT FILE )
mumbai news

Mumbai colleges gear up for reopening, await clarity from govt

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:21 AM IST
With the ministry for higher and technical education as well as state universities still mum on this matter, several city colleges have come up with their own standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed to ensure regular sanitisation as well as social distancing norms are maintained in order to avoid any untoward circumstances.
Varavara Rao, accused in the Elgar Parishad case has been facing numerous health issues since his arrest. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

NIA supports plan to shift P Varavara Rao to Mumbai’s Sir JJ Hospital

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:20 AM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday supported a proposal by the state government to shift 82-year-old Telugu poet P Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, to the prison ward of Sir JJ Hospital and opposed the petition filed by Rao’s wife P Hemlatha seeking bail for him on medical grounds
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the inauguration of a zoological park in Nagpur on Tuesday. (CMO)
mumbai news

Mission Vidarbha: Uddhav Thackeray looks to increase Sena’s base

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Maharashtra chief minister Makes four visits to the region in two months; says Vidarbha’s blood courses through his veins, will bring in development.
The accused revealed that they were operating the fake notes printing racket for the past two months. (PTI)
mumbai news

Mumbai Police bust fake currency racket, 4 held with 35.54 lakh in counterfeit notes

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Unit 7 of the Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday arrested four persons and allegedly seized from their possession counterfeit currency notes worth 35
The revenue income of the BMC in 2020-2021 dipped – <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,616 crore against the target of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28,448 crore. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body spent only 48% of allocated budget on development work

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gets ready to present its 2021-22 budget in February, it has only spent 48% of the budget allocated previous year for development works, including roads, bridges, storm water drainage, gardens, etc
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was committed to resolve it by inclusion of the disputed areas in the state. (FILE)
mumbai news

Declare disputed border areas of Karnataka as UT, says Maharashtra CM

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:14 AM IST
CM UddhavThackeray on Wednesday demanded that the Centre declare the disputed border areas in Karnataka as Union Territory (UT) till the Supreme Court’s verdict on the dispute is announced.
Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government slammed the Centre’s farm laws while launching a new scheme for state farmers. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra leaders take potshots at Centre; launch scheme for farmers

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Ministers of the state’s ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took potshots at the Centre’s farm laws whilst unveiling a new policy for agricultural pumps and declaring an amnesty scheme for farmers to clear outstanding power bills
Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Maharashtra should have gotten “at least 10-12 awards” . (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Padma awards row: MVA unhappy with less awards to Maharashtra

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Leaders of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Tuesday expressed their discontent over the number of Padma awardees from Maharashtra. Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters that Maharashtra should have got “at least 10-12 awards” and it was “surprising” that the Central government announced only six awards for the state.
Gautam Navlakha was not allowed books sent to him in Taloja prison. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Not unjust to refuse books to Elgar Parishad case accused: Court

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:08 AM IST
A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court recently disposed of an application filed by Gautam Navlakha and Hany Babu, both arrested in the Elgar Parishad case, for books in prison, saying that it was within the power of the jail to allow articles to undertrial prisoners
Sources said this is the third money laundering case involving Rana Kapoor which ED is probing. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor held in connection with 200-crore loan to HDIL group

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:04 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the sanction of a loan of 200 crore to Mack Star Marketing Private Limited, owned by Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan
Omkar Developers’ Babulal Verma and chairman Kamal Kishore Gupta will be produced in court on Thursday.
mumbai news

ED arrests Omkar Developer’s chairman, MD in Yes Bank money laundering case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:01 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Omkar Developers’ chairman Kamal Kishore Gupta and managing director Babulal Verma in the Yes Bank money laundering case
The BMC had recently decided to raise funds by floating infrastructure bonds owing to the financial trouble it faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Standing committee seeks clarity on sale of bonds by Mumbai civic body

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Slamming the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its plan to raise funds through bonds for its infrastructure projects, members of the standing committee on Wednesday demanded that a status report on the entire plan be submitted to the committee
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

200,000 frontline workers in Mumbai sign up for vaccination phase 2

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to conclude the first phase of Covid-19 immunisation by February 14, the civic body is gearing up for subsequent phases. As of Wednesday, 200,000 frontline workers have registered on the centralised app, CoWIN, for the second phase.
