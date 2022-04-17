Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 127 cases in a single day; no death reported
mumbai news

Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 127 cases in a single day; no death reported

Covid-19: Mumbai reported 55 new cases. The total number of infections now stands at 10,57,843. 
Maharashtra reported 127 cases in a single day.(HT File)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 08:48 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 127 new Covid-19 cases, a jump of nearly 30 new infections since Saturday. There were no covid-19 deaths across the state in the last 24 hours, a health official said.  According to the health department, the recovery rate stood at 98 per cent while the covid-19 fatality rate was a miniscule 1.87 per cent. The Mumbai metropolitan region reported 80 cases. Pune division reported 34 cases, while Nashik, Latur and Kolhapur divisions saw four cases each, and Nagpur division saw one case. There was no addition to the tally in Akola and Aurangabad divisions.

The total cases in Maharashtra now stand at nearly 79 lakh. At least 107 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 77,27,372. At least 21,534 samples were tested on Sunday, the health department data showed. 

The Maharashtra government on March 31 had withdrawn all restrictions related to the covid-19 pandemic. According to reports, usage of masks was made optional. The Uddhav Thackeray government had also revoked the revoked the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

The surge comes at a time when India is administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.

All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

More than 2.42 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the 12-14 years age group so far according to the government data on April 16. 

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

HT News Desk

