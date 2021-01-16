IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid-19 vaccination drive begins in Maharashtra
mumbai news

Covid-19 vaccination drive begins in Maharashtra

The state has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine, which have been distributed to all the districts.
PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:02 PM IST
The inoculation drive is taking place at 285 centres in Maharashtra where 100 healthcare workers will be administered the shots in a day, and cover 28,500 workers, an official said.(HT photo)

The Covid-19 vaccination drive began in Maharashtra on Saturday along with the rest of the country.

Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, Dean, JJ Hospital, in Mumbai and Dr Padmaja Saraf were among the first beneficiaries to receive the vaccine shots in Mumbai and at Jalna civil hospital, respectively.

The inoculation drive is taking place at 285 centres in Maharashtra where 100 healthcare workers will be administered the shots in a day, and cover 28,500 workers, an official said.

The state has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine, which have been distributed to all the districts.

At JJ Hospital in Mumbai, a doctor didn't take the vaccine dose as had developed some allergy in his eyes on Saturday, which is not related to inoculation, doctors said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.