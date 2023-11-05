CR enhances platform capacity at CSMT for long-distance trains

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) is augmenting the capacity of long-distance platforms at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to accommodate longer trains. Once the project is completed, passengers will be able to board 24-coach trains on platforms 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, thereby significantly increasing the carrying capacity of these platforms. HT Image

The work will involve removing and relocating overhead equipment, dismantling washing pits and stabling lines and dismantling and inserting railway turnouts (the mechanical structure that guides trains from one rail track to another).

Currently, platforms 10 and 11 can handle only 13-coach trains, while platforms 12, 13 and 14 can accommodate 18-coach trains. Platforms 15,16,17 and 18 can accommodate 24-coach trains.

“The extension of these five platforms will improve mobility of trains on the busy CSMT-Dadar section. The ₹62.12 crore project is being carried out in two phases. As of today, we have completed 45% of physical progress on all five platforms,” said Shivraj Manaspure, chief PRO, CR.

