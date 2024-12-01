MUMBAI: In a year’s time, Mumbai will get its fifth rail corridor on the Central Railway, which will connect Panvel and Karjat, the two ends of Mumbai’s metropolitan region. Sources in the railways said that 67% of the work was complete, which includes three tunnels spanning more than three kilometres. The 30-km-long rail corridor is a vital piece of infrastructure that will transform connectivity in that part of the region and is expected to help achieve the Maharashtra government’s USD 300-billion goal for MMR by 2028. CR fifth rail corridor on fast track, will be complete in a year

The Panvel-Karjat suburban railway corridor is part of the ambitious Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) Phase 3, where double lines will be built for local trains. The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has been speeding up the physical execution and infusion of funds into this ₹2,782-crore rail corridor, the deadline of which is December 2025.

The project reportedly lays emphasis on sustainable development and incorporation of modern engineering design as well as addresses environmental concerns. “We understand that with the new airport coming up, the state government is planning a ‘Third Mumbai’ in MMR,” said a railway official. “This suburban rail corridor will play a vital role, as it will help in the construction of new homes and office spaces in that region.”

At present, the population density of MMR beyond Mumbai is approximately 4,878 people per square kilometre with 500 square km of land available for development. As per long-term plans, by 2041, MMR will have three million-plus houses available.

Sources in MRVC said that 56.82 hectares of private land and 4.4 hectares of government land required for the project had been fully acquired. “The permissions for Stage I forest clearance have been obtained and work has commenced in forested areas,” said an MRVC official. “For Stage II clearance, key approvals have been secured, and the proposal is under advanced processing with the concerned authorities. A massive two million cubic metres of earthwork filling has been completed for the laying of this rail corridor.”

MRVC has already achieved breakthroughs for all three tunnels, with over 3,100 meters of underground excavation completed and lining works underway. The authorities have completed works on 29 minor and six major bridges out of the total 47 bridges required to be constructed along the rail corridor.

“Once completed, the Panvel-Karjat Suburban Railway Corridor will significantly reduce travel time, provide seamless connectivity, and cater to the increasing commuter demand in MMR,” said Subhash Chand Gupta, MRVC’s chairman and managing director. “By serving as a crucial link between Panvel and Karjat, the corridor will support Mumbai’s ever-expanding suburban railway network and promote regional economic growth.”

Earlier this year, MRVC dug through the tunnels. The longest one called Wavarle tunnel is 2,265 metres, with a height of 7.32 meters and width of 13.28 metres. The other two tunnels are 219 metres and 320 metres long and were excavated using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method. The tunnels will have ballastless tracks, a first in Mumbai’s suburban rail network. They will also have features like public refuge areas, a tunnel control system (SCADA), lighting, firefighting and ventilation mechanisms.

Work on four road overbridges is complete, with significant progress on key structures at Mohape and Kirawali. One of the crucial points of this rail line is an underpass on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which involved girder launches passing all the eight lanes of the highway.

Work on the construction of the station and service buildings is advancing across Panvel, Chikhale, Mohape, Chowk, and Karjat stations. Here, other facilities like the utility structures, platforms, foot overbridges and administrative buildings are being constructed and work is progressing steadily, said rail authorities.

“This rail line will have immense benefits, as it will cut down travel time between Karjat and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus stations by 20 to 30 minutes,” said Madhu Kotian, president, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh. “People can travel all the way till Panvel in one local train and change over to the Harbour line. We hope that the balance work is completed soon, and the corridor thrown open as quickly as possible.”