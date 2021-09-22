CR to hold 10-hour mega block between Kalwa and Mumbra on Sunday

The Central Railway (CR) has announced a mega block of 10 hours between Kalwa and Mumbra railway stations on the mainline from 8am to 6pm on Sunday. The block is being undertaken for construction work of the fifth and sixth railway line between Diva and Thane stations. The block will result in cancellation of nearly 90 suburban local train services.

CR will also undertake more blocks of five hours in October and 10 hours in November, December and January to complete the construction of railway lines and connection works with Thane and Diva railway stations.

Once completed, the new railway lines will enable segregation of outstation and local trains on Central Railway till Kalyan. After completion of the railway line and segregation of outstation trains at Kalyan yard, 100 new local train services are likely to be introduced on CR mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan railway stations.

“Up slow and semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 7.27am to 5.40pm will be diverted on up fast railway line between Diva and Mulund stations. All local trains leaving CSMT between 8am and 5pm and arriving at CSMT between 9am and 7pm will arrive at the destination 10 minutes behind schedule,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

Central Railway has written to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) asking them to provide 100 additional buses during the period of the block on Sunday. Passenger associations have asked the Maharashtra government to operate additional buses between Thane and Diva railway stations to reduce passenger inconvenience. “The state government should operate buses between railway stations that would help passengers to commute during the block,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.