Mumbai: Even after the Central Railway (CR) spent more than ₹1 crore to widen platforms 8-9 (formerly PF 1-2) at Dadar, commuters are wary of walking on the extended portion because of the absence of roofs on the entire stretch. CR widens platform at Dadar, leaves it without roof

Owing to severe crowding on platform 8 during peak hours, CR authorities shut the neighbouring platform 9 and widened it to create more walking space and reduce congestion. But without a roof, the whole exercise is proving to be futile, said passenger associations. “The authorities should simultaneously carry out works of extending the roof over this portion of the platform as well,” Madhu Kotian, president, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, said.

As part of inspecting the suburban rail corridor between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan, CR officials led by general manager RK Yadav will also inspect Dadar station on January 28. They will inspect the work on platform widening that involved tiling and flooring is complete, and only minor work remains. Platforms 8, 10, and 11, upgraded waiting rooms for passengers, and other works at Dadar station will be scrutinised.

“When a top rail bureaucrat is set to inspect different railway stations, passenger associations who can highlight the various issues at stations have not been informed about the visit, which is disappointing,” said Kotian.

Moreover, the railway police continued to control the crowd using ropes with one end tied to the FOB and the other onto the pillar on the platform. The renumbering of platforms at Dadar was done in December last year.

Sources in CR said that this has been done to prevent commuters from catching a moving train. “Usually during peak hours, commuters carelessly rush to catch the train despite it departing from the platform. So, to prevent any untoward incident we continue this practice on platform 8,” said a senior CR official.

CR used to segregate crowds on platforms 8, formerly PFs 1-2 using ropes at Dadar. While platform 8 caters to Kalyan-bound slow trains, the CR gave up platform 9 as it was being merged with platform 8.

The increase in the width of the platform by 3.5 metres — from 7 metres to 10.5 metres — was to benefit lakhs of daily commuters. It is meant to reduce crowds on the platform, accommodate more people, and facilitate a wider FOB for faster dispersal of commuters during rush hour.

Nearly 10-12 trains, which earlier terminated at Dadar, now terminate at Parel station. There are also plans for improving other platforms at Dadar.

“What is the point of extending the platform when it is not helping crowd management at Dadar,” said Yogesh Khemkar, a resident of Dadar. “The authorities should finish works on the roofs before summer else this extended portion will prove a waste. The whole thing was done to go ahead with plans of shifting trains, that used to terminate at Dadar, now to Parel,” said Khemkar.