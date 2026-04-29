MUMBAI: The transport department has launched a probe into Rohingya Bangladeshis running auto-rickshaws in Mira Road with permits, based on a complaint by Mira-Bhayandar MLA Narendra Mehta in March. Crackdown on Bangladeshi, Rohingya auto drivers in Mira Rd

People aware of the development said officials of the transport department are in touch with the police, tehsildars and local collector’s offices to verify the documents of around 30 people. Based on this, RTOs are contemplating making physical examination of drivers’ licence mandatory at the offices. The checks are currently done online.

“It is suspected that some rickshaw drivers had obtained permits illegally by submitting fraudulent documents. We have received around 30 allegations of certain Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals illegally obtaining permits. FIRs will be registered against them upon verification of their documents, which is currently underway through the office of the tehsildar,” said Pratap Sarnaik, state transport minister.

Sarnaik discussed the issue with the RTO staff on Tuesday. Sources said that the police and tehsildar will also verify the genuineness of the documents submitted to the RTOs and other departments.

Meanwhile, the transport department is already working on making the applications for drivers’ licence tests offline. This comes on the back of RTOs coming across glitches in the online drivers’ license tests – many-a-time mismatches have been seen among those applying for the licences and those getting them, evidenced by the attached photographs.

This is known to have occurred due to increasing misuse of loopholes in the “faceless” online learners’ licence system. In the new format, in addition to filling forms and booking slots for tests online for the licences, applicants will have to physically remain present at the concerned RTO office to take the test. This will help weed out cases of dual identities of the applicants.

The RTO however red-flagged that applicants’ in-person presence may lead to crowding at the offices which may be a challenge to manage. There are also fears that middlemen and agent-related activities may resurface.