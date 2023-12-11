Cricketer Poonam Raut's mother loses ₹1 lakh in cyber fraud; police launch probe

The complainant Geeta Ganesh Raut received a call on Saturday afternoon from a man who identified himself as her husband's friend Amit Kumar. He told her that he wanted to return ₹15,000 he had borrowed from her husband Ganesh Raut, a police official said quoting the FIR. HT Image

The caller also told her that he had spoken to her husband who has shared Geeta's mobile number where the loan amount can be transferred via UPI.

"After she spoke to the caller, Geeta Raut received messages about ₹10,000 and ₹50,000 being credited to her account. The caller again called her and said he had deposited ₹50,000 by mistake and requested her to return the money," the official said.

Geeta tried to transfer ₹50,000 back to the payment platform but the transaction couldn't be completed. She received another call from "Amit Kumar" who asked her to transfer the money in different UPI IDs in tranches of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, as per the FIR.

While Geeta was trying to return the money while talking to the man on the phone, she realised that ₹1 lakh had been transferred from her account.

She lodged a complaint at Mahim police station against five unidentified persons whose mobile numbers were used to transfer money from her bank account via UPI.

An FIR was registered under charges of cheating and the Information Technology Act against unidentified persons and a probe is underway.