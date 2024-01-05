Mumbai: India’s first odourless air-conditioned (AC) toilet at a railway station was thrown open to the public at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Thursday. Though well-lit and bright compared with the adjacent non-AC toilet, on day one, some taps attached to wash basins and urinals in the toilet block decorated with red and white balloons ran dry, prompting Central Railway (CR) officials to say that some minor work was still pending, and all issues would be addressed soon. CSMT gets IR’s first AC odourless toilet block

“We have made critical changes to the toilet block to ensure that it remains odourless. A two-stage treatment has been adopted and there is a well-channeled filtration process, with an exhaust vent installed above each urinal. We are also using enzymes that contain foul ammonia,” said a CR official.

The toilet block, located on the main concourse area opposite platforms 5-6, has 14 urinals, 13 toilets including for the physically challenged, and 12 wash basins. Each urinal/toilet is equipped with a 50mm thick pre-filter that traps airborne particles, followed by two 150mm thick activated charcoal filters that absorb all foul smell. Ozone gas is introduced into the exhaust airstream by means of an ozone generator, controller, and volatile organic compounds monitor to ensure elimination of any remaining foul smells. The treated exhaust air is then directed to the top of the building and released into the atmosphere, said CR officials. The system operates with an air input capacity of 7,200 cubic feet per minute and exhaust capacity of 8,000 cubic feet per minute.

Sources said that CR terminated the contract for the existing toilet at CSMT a few days ago owing to poor maintenance, as foul smell from the toilet was emanating in the new toilet block as well. On January 3, CR general manager RK Yadav inspected the new and old toilet blocks at CSMT, where the issue of the ill-maintained old toilet block was raised.