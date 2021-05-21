Cyclone Tauktae: CM Thackeray visits Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg; assures of relief

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is on a visit to cyclone affected Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, said on Friday that the decision over relief over the damages will be taken once the assessment of losses is done in the next two days.

CM Thackeray headed a review meeting with district administration at Ratnagiri on Friday morning before leaving for the cyclone-hit villages in Vengurla and Malvan in Sindhudurg. He was scheduled to hold a review meeting with the district administration at Sindhudurg airport in the afternoon before leaving for Mumbai.

Thackeray said after the Ratnagiri review meeting that the decision over relief to the coastal districts will be taken in the next few days. “I have come here to offer relief to the citizens. District administration has been directed to complete the spot assessment and submit reports in two days so that the decision on financial assistance can be taken,” he said. Thackeray was also briefed about Covid-19 situation in Ratnagiri.

Also Read | Maharashtra records 29,911 new Covid cases, 738 deaths

Cyclone Tauktae, that hit the coastal districts on Sunday and Monday, claimed 19 lives and caused damage to structures and horticulture in the state.

According to preliminary estimates, crops and horticulture on more than 12,000 hectares (ha) have been damaged. “The total losses are expected to be around ₹60 crore this time. Coastal districts do not grow any seasonal crops, and thus there was not much damage to the crops. Horticulture sector has sustained losses as Alphonso mango and chikoo plantations were damaged largely. We have asked district collectors to immediately release the ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh to the next of kin of the people who died due to the cyclone,” said an official from the relief and rehabilitation department.