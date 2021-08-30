Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra bans gatherings, human pyramids for Dahi Handi festival tomorrow
mumbai news

Maharashtra bans gatherings, human pyramids for Dahi Handi festival tomorrow

Maharashtra directed the organisers of Dahi Handi festival to hold symbolic events and broadcast them on TV and on online platform to avoid crowding and control the spread of Covid-19.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 08:54 PM IST
A woman buys an earthen pot to celebrate Dahi Handi ahead of the Gokulashtami festival from a shop at Jambhali Naka Market, in Thane, Mumbai, on Saturday. (HT photo)

The Maharashtra government on Monday prohibited all sorts of public gatherings, including human pyramids, for the Dahi Handi festival to be observed on Tuesday in view of the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state.

The Maharashtra home department has directed the organisers of Dahi Handi festival to hold "symbolic events" and broadcast them through local cable television network and on online platform to avoid crowding.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trained its guns on the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and asked why it enforced restrictions "on Hindu festivals in Maharashtra”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dahi handi coronavirus mumbai news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Antilia bomb scare: Court rejects NIA custody plea for ex-Mumbai cops Waze, Mane

Special court allows Sachin Vaze to undergo heart surgery at a private hospital

18 kids contract Covid at children's home in Maharashtra's Mankhurd

Trash mountains: another type of Mumbai high rise
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP