Daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra fall to 6,270; death toll touches 118,313
Daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra fall to 6,270; death toll touches 118,313

As many as 13,758 people recovered from the disease, according to the daily bulletin issued by the state health department.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Viviana Mall opens after the easing of restrictions as per the levels decided by Maharashtra government for Breaking the Chain, in Thane, Mumbai.(HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose by 6,270 on Monday, while the number of people succumbing to the disease over the previous 24 hours stood at 94. With this, the state's overall tally soared to 5,979,051 and the death toll jumped to 118,313.

The capital city, Mumbai saw a jump of 518 cases which pushed the total number of infection to 720,531. Seven people lost their lives and the death count stood at 15,305.

In Thane, 522 people contracted the disease in the previous 24 hours raising the infection count to 528,126. The virus also claimed the lives of 28 more people, pushing the death toll in Thane to 10,517. In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count soared to 114,888, while the death toll reached 2,481.

On Sunday, there were 9,361 cases the Covid-19. The number of fatalities registered in a span of 24 hours was at 190.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 7,998 cases of black fungus, or Mucormycosis, till Monday and 729 people have succumbed to the deadly infection, state health department also informed in the release.

Of these, 4,398 patients are currently under treatment for the disease.

The maximum number of black fungus cases were reported in Nagpur (1,296), Pune (1,187) and Aurangabad (940).

