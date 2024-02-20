Dand patta, used by Shivaji, declared state weapon

Mumbai: The ‘dand patta’ or gauntlet sword, reportedly used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other Maratha warriors, was declared as the state weapon of Maharashtra on the Maratha king’s birth anniversary. The announcement was made by chief minister Eknath Shinde at a function in the Shivneri fort, Shivaji’s birthplace, on Monday. HT Image

Cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who played a key role in selecting and finalising the weapon, said, “We conducted a study and found that the Maratha kingdom used the dand patta most effectively. It was used Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his commanders. So we have decided to declare it as the state weapon.”

Mungantiwar has, after becoming Maharashtra’s cultural affairs minister, declared Garja Maharashtra Majha as the state song and Silver Pomfret as the state fish.

Dand patta comprises a double-edged sword measuring up to four feet with a gauntlet integrated as a hand guard. It was used widely during the medieval period and Shivaji is depicted with the weapon in several paintings. When Shivaji was attacked by Afzal Khan, the commander of Adil Shah from Bijapur, his bodyguard Jiva Mahala is believed to have used a dand patta to cut off the attacker Sayyad Banda’s arm. Shivaji’s commander Baji Prabhu Deshpande is also believed to have used a dand patta to ward off Siddi Johar’s men, who were following the king.