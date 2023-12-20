Dealer arrested for selling stolen cars with forged RC

MUMBAI: A Goregaon–based car dealer was arrested on Sunday for stealing five cars from Madhya Pradesh and selling them by making fake Registration Certificate (RC) books using PVC chip cards purchased from online shopping websites. HT Image

According to the police, on December 6, two men from Madhya Pradesh were apprehended during a nakabandi for allegedly driving a four-wheeler with forged documents.

The police took the help of a mechanic to remove the seat of the Hyundai Creta and check the chassis number, which did not match the number on the RC book they showed the police as registration documents of the vehicle.

On December 6, Traffic police officer Madhukar Pawar, from the Goregaon traffic division, said that at 9pm, when he was stationed near the Dindoshi sessions court to fine helmetless riders and issue challans, he noticed that the driver of the Creta was trying to speed after seeing him.

As Pawar tried to stop the driver, he sped and tried to escape. The official intercepted him. On asking him why he was speeding, the driver replied that his relative was being shifted from one hospital to the other so he was in a hurry. When the driver, Wasim Altaf Pathan, was asked the number of his vehicle, he was unable to say it after which Pawar grew suspicious.

Pathan was then taken to the chowkie, where the documents were checked and found to be registered in the name of Bindiya Bansal.

Through the accused, the cops arrested Shahid Ayub Khan and found five luxury cars in his possession with fake documents and PVC chip cards in their RC books. “We found that the cars were stolen from Madhya Pradesh and sold to unsuspecting buyers from Mumbai and Karnataka,” Suraj Raut, assistant police inspector, Dindoshi police station, said.

Khan confessed to having robbed the cars from Madhya Pradesh and drove them to Mumbai to sell them. “Khan had purchased the blank PVC chip cards online and printed the details on the cards before selling the vehicles to unsuspecting customers.” said Raut.

The accused has been arrested under sections 279, 336, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 511 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.